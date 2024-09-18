Jennifer Hudson supporting first holiday album with a few shows

Jennifer Hudson is briefly bringing her first holiday album to a live stage. The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience, which supports her Gift of Love album, is slated to kick off Nov. 24 in Brooklyn. JHud will then perform in her hometown of Chicago on Dec. 13 and LA on Dec. 18, wrapping up with two nights in Sin City on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

A presale starts Wednesday, with more starting throughout the week. General tickets then go on sale Friday.

In the holiday spirit, JHud also announced a new song, "Let There Be Joy," in honor of 15 years of Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas programming, as well as their Joy to the World ad.

The Gift of Love arrives Oct. 1, featuring Jennifer's cover of some fan favorites and some original songs that

"bring fresh meaning to the holidays." The album is available to presave and preorder.

