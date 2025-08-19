Jeezy serves as mentor for Young CEOs program in Atlanta

Although he's busy on his current tour, Jeezy has carved out time to give back to the youth. Together with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and Atlanta Housing, he's been pitching in with the 12-week Young CEOs program, serving as a mentor to aspiring entrepreneurs who are learning about business creation and development.

"Being part of this Young CEO Program with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta has been incredibly meaningful to me,” he said in a statement. “To work with young entrepreneurs ages 7-24 right here in Roosevelt Hall ... reminds me why this work matters so much. These kids aren't just students; they're future leaders and CEOs with real vision and drive.”

Jeezy adds his goal is to guide the students using lessons he learned from his own journey to success.

"There's something powerful about doing this work in an affordable housing community where families are already accessing supportive services. It shows these young people that no matter where you start, your dreams are valid and achievable," he continues. "Atlanta raised me, and programs like this allow me to give back to the city and communities that shaped who I am today."

Finalists of the Young CEOs program recently gathered for a celebration at Roosevelt Hall, where they networked and presented PowerPoints about their companies and the money needed to bring their dreams to fruition.

