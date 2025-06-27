Jeezy says 'Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101' ﻿is the 'blueprint' to his successful career

It's been 20 years since the release of Jeezy's Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which he now considers "the blueprint" to his success.

"When I look at 2Pac's All Eyez On Me and Makaveli, more so Makaveli, it was the blueprint for me — because it just had real rules and guidelines in it. Beliefs, values — he was a revolutionary," he explains to Billboard.

Similarly, Jeezy believes his journey as a corporate thug served as an inspiration to others. "I believe I was able to motivate because of what I had been through, and what I had to motivate people through," he tells Billboard.

Given his wins and accomplishments over the years, he notes that "the proof of concept is there" as he overcame his obstacles to be the successful man he is today.

"I told you what I was gonna do. Corporate thugging and being a soul survivor. That’s what this is. Look at all the things I endure and all the things I was able to navigate. That’s what a soul survivor does," he says.

Jeezy tells Billboard that TM:101 encompasses his journey, and is generally a great representation of who he is and what he's about.

“If there was nothing else in the world, no book or other mixtapes and albums to represent me, I think people can see who I am and my character, my moral compass, my integrity and everything I’m about in that one body of work,” he shares. “That’s why I call it ‘the blueprint.’ That’s him, Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.