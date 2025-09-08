Jeezy to livestream TM:101 Live tour finale on YouTube

Jeezy performs during Jeezy Presents TM:101 Live, a 20th anniversary celebration of Thug Motivation 101, with Color of Noize Orchestra at Fox Theatre on July 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Fans who were unable to join Jeezy in person for his TM:101 Live tour still have a chance to participate in the festivities. The rapper is set to livestream his final show at Fox Theatre in Detroit on his YouTube channel.

“I’m truly grateful to give this moment to my fans everywhere. Whether you couldn’t get a ticket or we couldn’t make it to your city, this stream is my way of bringing the show to you," Jeezy said in a statement. "You’ve supported me from day one, and I want everyone—no matter where you are—to feel part of this historic night. This is for all of us, worldwide.”

"This is hip-hop and music history in the making," added Leo Bennet, Jeezy's touring partner. "No hip-hop artist has ever taken a production of this magnitude nationwide, and the results have been absolutely magical."

Jeezy's TM:101 Live tour is black-tie event celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. It features a symphonic reimagining of the album's songs featuring The Color of Noize Orchestra. Derrick Hodge and Adam Blackstone conducted and arranged the sold-out tour.

The livestream will air Friday from 8:30 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!