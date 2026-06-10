Jay-Z's 40/40 Club to make temporary return for Fanatics Fest NYC

The 40/40 Club is seen at 6 West 25th. St. on December 28, 2005, in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Jay-Z is bringing back his 40/40 Club for Fanatics Fest NYC, which takes place July 16-19 at the Javits Center.

The reimagined venue will blend sports, luxury and entertainment, according to a press release. It will feature signature details from the original club, including framed jerseys from its archives, grand chandeliers and stadium-style seating. As with the original, celebrities will be in attendance. Jay is set to make an appearance, along with guests personally invited by him and Michael Rubin and a select group of customers from Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino.

While it remains unclear what A-listers will attend this year, last year's event featured Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Druski, Tiffany Haddish, Spike Lee and Quavo, among others.

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