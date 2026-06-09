Jay-Z announces shows in Paris and LA celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt,' music career

The Reasonable Doubt 30th anniversary celebration continues with the announcement of stadium shows in Paris and Los Angeles.

Jay-Z is set to perform at the Stade de France on Sept. 10, followed by an LA date at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 23. The newly announced concerts follow his previously revealed three-night run at Yankee Stadium in New York. He'll celebrate Reasonable Doubt on July 10; return on July 11 for a special show marking 25 years of The Blueprint; and close out the weekend on July 12 with a non-themed performance dubbed Extra Innings.

Citi and Mastercard presales start Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, while general ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com.

The announcement comes shortly after Hov's first headlining set, and festival appearance, in more than five years at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. During the set, he debuted a new hairdo, performed hits from his discography, reunited with members of Roc A Fella and State Property, and delivered freestyles that seemingly addressed internet chatter and targeted Ye, Nicki Minaj and Dame Dash, among others.

Released on June 25, 1996, Reasonable Doubt was Jay-Z's debut studio album. It features singles such as "Ain't No N****" and "Can't Knock the Hustle," along with guest appearances from Memphis Bleek, Mary J. Blige, Jaz-O and the Notorious B.I.G. The album has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

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