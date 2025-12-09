Jacquees to play a few Valentine's Day shows in California

Jacquees will provide a place for lovers to come together when he plays a few shows in honor of the day of love. He's teamed with Live Nation Urban for a few Valentine's Day performances, all set to take place in California.

Jacquees will first take the stage at The Wiltern in LA on Feb. 12, before making his way to San Diego's House of Blues the following day. He will then spend his Valentine's Day in Sacramento, where he is set to perform at the Ace of Spades venue. He will be joined by contemporary R&B artist Jaz Karis.

The presale for Jacquees' V-Day shows has already begun; it will end Tuesday at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

