Jacksonville 7-day weather forecast

By Stacker

Stacker created the forecast for Jacksonville, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 80 °F on Saturday, while the low is 48 °F on Friday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 67 °F, low of 51 °F (38% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 73 °F, low of 56 °F (52% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 79 °F, low of 61 °F (80% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 66 °F, low of 50 °F (24% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 71 °F, low of 48 °F (19% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 80 °F, low of 54 °F (51% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 91% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 71 °F, low of 49 °F (65% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

