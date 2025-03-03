Jacksonville 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Jacksonville, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 80 °F on Saturday, while the low is 48 °F on Friday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 67 °F, low of 51 °F (38% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jaromir Chalabala // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 73 °F, low of 56 °F (52% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Nataliia K // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 79 °F, low of 61 °F (80% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Piyawat Nandeenopparit // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 6

- High of 66 °F, low of 50 °F (24% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:28 PM

- First quarter moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

alisalipa // Shutterstock

Friday, March 7

- High of 71 °F, low of 48 °F (19% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ryzhkov Oleksandr // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 8

- High of 80 °F, low of 54 °F (51% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 91% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 9

- High of 71 °F, low of 49 °F (65% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM