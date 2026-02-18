J. Cole adds dates to The Fall-Off World Tour

Demand is high for J. Cole's The Fall-Off World Tour, so much so that he's added dates in select cities.

After more than 1 million people joined the queues for the presales for tickets for the East Coast and Midwest shows, according to his manager Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad, Cole announced second dates in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Oakland, Inglewood, Houston and Dallas. Following presales taking place throughout the week, all tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday.

J. Cole's The Fall-Off World Tour will support his latest album, The Fall-Off. It will kick off its North American leg on July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the run ending with Sept. 23 in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The European/U.K. leg runs from Oct. 7 to Nov. 12 and will be followed by five dates in Australia. Cole's final show will then take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking his first time in the region in 10 years.

The Fall-Off was released on Feb. 6 and has since topped the Billboard 200, with more than 20 songs from the double disc now on the Billboard Hot 100. J. Cole now has 111 entries, making him the 22nd act to have 100 titles on the chart. Thirteen of them have reached top-10 status.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.