It's their moment: A 'KPop Demon Hunters' world tour is happening

In the not-so-distant future, tickets for a KPop Demon Hunters world tour will be going up, up, up for sale.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the record-breaking, Oscar-winning Netflix animated film and its award-winning, chart-topping soundtrack, the streamer has announced a KPop Demon Hunters global concert tour.

The tour is described as a "live experience" that will "bring elements of the global phenomenon to life in dynamic and unforgettable ways for fans around the world," but there aren't any details beyond that. For example, the involvement of the singers behind the movie's two main groups, HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, is unknown at this time.

More information about which cities the tour will visit and when tickets will go on sale will be announced later this year, but you can join a wait list to be notified at KPopDemonHunterslive.com.

KPop Demon Hunters debuted on Netflix on June 20, 2025, and became the most-watched original title in Netflix history. Its soundtrack dominated the Billboard charts, including the #1 hit "Golden," the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award and the first to win an Academy Award. The film also won the best animated feature film Oscar.

Since the movie became a success, EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, the voices of HUNTR/X, have performed together on TV and live, and were named Women of the Year at Billboard's annual Women In Music gala.

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