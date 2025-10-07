ICYMI: Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion and more

Young Thug's new album, Uy Scuti, debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, landing at #6. It earned a total of 52,000 album-equivalent units, 39,000 of which came from on-demand streams. It's the week's second-biggest debut following Doja Cat's Vie, which debuted at #4. Mariah Carey's Here for It All entered the chart at #7, and Cardi B's Am I the Drama? remained on the chart, dropping from #1 to #3.

Megan Thee Stallion is still with Klay Thompson. She posted an Instagram Reel Monday capturing some of their quality time together. It's soundtracked by an upcoming song she's been teasing on social media, which samples Total's "Kissin' You." "My baby, my babyyy," Megan captioned the Reel. The video shuts down breakup rumors stemming from Klay's refusal to answer questions about their relationship during media day for the Dallas Mavericks.

Rema's song "Fun" now has a music video. Filmed in Benin City, Nigeria, it's directed by Perliks and finds Rema hosting a party for family and friends, donating sneakers to local kids playing soccer and more.

Central Cee's "Which One" featuring Drake is #1 on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart, becoming his first-ever #1 on the list. It's Drake's 43rd #1 to date and his fourth #1 in a row in 2025. "Which One" is also #1 on Rap Airplay, marking Cee's first #1 and Drake's 45th. Additionally, the song is charting on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (#10), R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (#13) and the Billboard Hot 100 (#23).

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.