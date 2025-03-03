ICYMI: Wu-Tang Clan trailer, Meek Mill's feature on Fridayy's 'Proud of Me' and Tory previews PND diss track

Wu-Tang Clan is teasing their Final Chamber tour in a trailer narrated by sportscaster Ernie Johnson Jr. The video captures cars with the Wu logo driving through New York City to Madison Square Garden, where RZA and Method Man greet each other in the middle of the Knicks home court. They announce the tour and its supporting guests, Run the Jewels. The trek, likely the last time all surviving members will be onstage and on tour together, kicks off June 26.

Meek Mill is featured on Fridayy's "Proud of Me," a tribute to the singer's late father. But the song also sees Meek reflect on losing his dad, which he told fans would have them shed a tear if they're fatherless. "If you grew up without a dad or lost your dad you may cry when you hear it," Meek responded on social platform X to someone who posted the song. "Rest in peace to my dad too I miss the s*** out you!" he tweeted, later adding, "My mom didn't even know I felt like this about my dad situation!"

Tory Lanez previewed a diss track targeting PartyNextDoor and is seeking fans' feedback on whether he should release it. This comes after PND previewed a Tory diss song in response to a phone call in which Tory claimed Party, The Weeknd and Drake inspired him to release an album. Party later apologized, explaining he'd released the song without listening to Tory's clip.

"I WILL LEAVE THE FATE OF THIS @PartyNextDoor SITUATION IN THE HANDS OF THE UNTOUCHABLE UMBRELLA...," Tory wrote. "THAT BEING SAID … DO I LET HIM GET AWAY WITH THAT 'FAKE A** APOLOGY'?...Or DO I LET HIM CATCH HIS FADE AND WE SHAKE HANDS AFTER AS MEN?" Fans are waiting for Tory's decision.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.