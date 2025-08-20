ICYMI: Vince Staples, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri

Season 2 of The Vince Staples Show will return to Netflix in the fall. He shared the release date on his Instagram Tuesday alongside a still image from the upcoming season, premiering on Nov. 6. The show follows a fictionalized Vince Staples as he "navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach," according to Netflix.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are back again with another glimpse into their relationship. In Meg's latest Instagram post, she shared a video featuring several clips of Klay as he eats a meal she made for him. "Out of everything I've cooked for him so far he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish," she captions the video.

Jermaine Dupri believes a collaboration with Chris Brown would turn out to be Chris' version of Michael Jackson's Thriller. He shared his desire to work with the singer during an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, joking, "I might f*** around and go to the studio with CB and make a Thriller. Usher would hate me for the rest of my life." He later added, "I would love to work with Chris Brown. I have worked with Chris Brown before. You ain't gotta tell me what's gonna happen. I know what's gonna happen."

