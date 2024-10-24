ICYMI: Tyler, The Creator's 'Chromakopia' update, GloRilla's pregnancy post and more

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, released the cover art for his upcoming album, Bully. Photographed in black and white by Daidō Moriyama, the image captures a smiling face and squinting eyes. The person is seemingly wearing a pair of custom grills Ye debuted back in January. The release date for Bully has not yet been disclosed.

Megan Thee Stallion's been catching up on Sex and the City, and she's mad she was never told to watch it. "Nobody told me Sex and the City was this good. I'm pissed," she said on The Tonight Show. "Nobody said, 'Megan, you should be watching Sex and the City. Girl, this ... for the culture. You know, watch it.'" After coming across photos of Sarah Jessica Parker "looking pretty as f***," she started watching the show and just can't seem to stop. "I'm watching it while I'm working out. I'm watching it while I'm in glam. I'm watching it when I don't have nothing else to do and I'm a busy girl," she said.

Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia album is already breaking industry standards with its release on a Monday, but now he's announced it won't be dropping at midnight. Instead, it will release at 6 a.m. ET.

Just days after telling Charlamagne Tha God she didn't want to carry her own baby, GloRilla posted a photo of herself smiling while showing off a pregnant belly. Given her recent promo run, fans and peers, including Latto and Muni Long, are taking it as a joke. "Gloria gone on," Latto commented. Muni Long wrote, "You play!"

