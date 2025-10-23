ICYMI: Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott

Just days after dropping his new album, Tycoon, Ty Dolla $ign has released the music video for his song featuring Chlöe, "Wit It." The video finds the stars in a corporate office, where the lines between business and pleasure are blurred. Executives are seen having Ty's Le Bon Argent Champagne, as dancers show off their moves on the pole.

A$AP Rocky's contributions to the fashion world will be recognized at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, where he will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award. "A$AP Rocky is a Fashion Icon in the purest form. ... He is one of a kind," said CFDA Chairman Thom Browne, according to Women's Wear Daily. The award ceremony will take place Nov. 3 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Travis Scott has made history while on the 2025 international leg of his Circus Maximus tour. His back-to-back shows at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, India, brought in more than 125,000 people across both nights, becoming the largest rap concerts ever held in India, according to a Live Nation press release. The shows are now also the biggest single-artist concerts in the history of Delhi. He has upcoming dates in South Korea, China, Japan and more.

