ICYMI: Travis Scott, Metro Boomin and more

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow recently returned to SeaWorld in San Diego for their Summer Spectacular Concert Series. According to a fan-shared clip, Soulja performed "Donk," "Pretty Boy Swag," "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" and "Use Me," with Bow serving as a hypeman. The SeaWorld performance comes a year after a video of them at the park made its way onto the internet.

Travis Scott released the music video for "Kick Out" Tuesday. The visual starts with him performing in front of his purple Lamborghini before eventually heading to a strip club. The video, which excludes 21 Savage's verse, arrived a day after his "Dumbo" music video. Both "Kick Out" and "Dumbo" are on Scott's newly released album, Jackboys 2.

Metro Boomin has a new album coming out. He announced A Futuristic Summa will arrive July 22. He also shared the cover art, an animated photo of him DJing a block party. There will be 20 songs on the album, according to Metro Boomin's website, as well as 20 features. The producer is slowly revealing the artists on his album; he's named Roscoe Dash, JMoney and Quavo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.