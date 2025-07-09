ICYMI: Tina Knowles, Cardi B and more

Tina Knowles will be honored with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at the Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion in September. She'll be awarded for her support of people living with HIV, as well as those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Cardi B has seemingly responded to the rumors that she and Stefon Diggs have called it quits. "Shut the f*** up," she wrote on social platform X Tuesday. A second post read, "Go to dinner, go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!" That was followed by her third and final message: "Enjoy these looks and day …..and ignore the bored ….Love yall." Cardi also reposted a video of her working out with Diggs in the gym.

Mariah the Scientist has a new album on the way. Just days after announcing she'd release new music in August, she revealed that her album, Hearts Sold Separately, will drop on Aug. 22. The artwork sees a green toy soldier standing on a pink carpet in front of a pink background, with another photo capturing the same toy soldier broken apart into pieces. The track list is blurred.

