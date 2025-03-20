ICYMI: SZA's 'SOS' spends 80 weeks on 'Billboard' 200, Cash Cobain's new video and more

SZA's SOS album has now been in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for 80 weeks, making her the only Black artist in the chart's history to have a single album in the top 10 for this long. Her feat has officially broken the tie between SOS and Michael Jackson's Thriller, which was in the top 10 for 79 nonconsecutive weeks.

Cash Cobain released the music video for his song "Dunk," which seems to be inspired by Drake's "Best I Ever Had" video. Cash coaches a women's basketball team like Drake did and motivates them with a speech encouraging them to "Dunk." Unlike Drake's team, however, Cash's players take home the win.

Speaking of Drake, he shared a post in honor of Bun B's birthday to his Instagram Story Wednesday. "My real family and a true mentor," he wrote of Bun, who turned 52 years old. "Always showed up for me and brought me into his world for a pat on the back or a reality check or some good ol game. ...There's only one Bun B MORE LIFE." Happy belated, Bun!

LaRussell has dropped a new song, "Nothin Like It," and its accompanying music video. In it, he rocks a San Francisco Giants windbreaker while performing outside Oracle Park ballpark. "We get it done, strikes and home runs/ You feel the ground shakin? The Giants finna come," he raps on the song, which he called the "new season anthem for the SF Giants" on social platform X. It's not clear if LaRussell made a premature announcement or if he is simply manifesting.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.