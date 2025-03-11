ICYMI: Shooting at Boosie Badazz concert, Drake teases next chapter and more

Three people in Akron, Ohio, were injured in a shooting at a concert featuring Boosie Badazz. Cleveland 19 News reports off-duty officers working security at the bar called for assistance after hearing gunshots at the Field House Lounge around 2 a.m. Police say the shooting happened soon after a fight broke out. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital and are in critical condition; the third person showed up at an emergency room with a gunshot injury.

While teasing his next chapter, Drake seemingly referenced his stance on rap beefs, likely including his own with Kendrick Lamar. Alongside a photo on Instagram, he wrote, "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore." He continued, "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you've been sending me."

Doechii shut down industry plant rumors with a little help from Nike. In an ad for the brand, she held a long receipt of her professional accomplishments, noting her best rap album Grammy is one that stands out to her. "There's been a lot of nominations, and there's been a lot of winners, and only three women have won that," she says. Nike wrote in the caption, "Too official to ever need validating, but we printed Doechii's receipt to remind you anyway."

