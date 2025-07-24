ICYMI: Sexyy Red, 2 Chainz and more

Sexyy Red is helping students bring in the school year in a fun way. She's hosting a Back to School Bash in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, complete with some of her famous friends. GloRilla, DaBaby, Rob49, BossMan Dlow and Loe Shimmy have been announced, with special guests set to make an appearance. Tickets for the Sept. 6 event are currently on sale.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist have released the music video for "1995." Directed by Nick Walker, the video finds the two making their way through Tokyo's criminal underworld, much like they do in their recently released short film, Alfredo: The Movie. The song appears on Freddie and Al's Alfredo 2; the album is set to arrive on Friday.

"The wait is over" for the trailer to 2 Chainz's Red Clay. The teaser finds character Nook (Christopher A'mmanuel) attempting to escape the streets while dealing with some issues at home. "We all got a choice. Where I'm from, $100 can make you feel like you're on top of the world," 2 Chainz says in voice-over. "So you can be rich with ambition and broke as f***. Sometimes you have to do some crazy a** s***. Can't be worried about when the crazy a** s*** gon' happen to you."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.