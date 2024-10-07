ICYMI: Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar, Sexyy Red and more

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar reportedly turned down an offer to headline Coachella, per an article on Bloomberg. As festivals have been struggling financially, the two were desired potential headliners that organizers believed would help "restore the luster of the largest music festival in North America." However, Rihanna "didn't need the money or the exposure," and Kendrick is headlining the Super Bowl and planning an upcoming tour.

Speaking of Kendrick, his music video for the 2017 song "Humble" is now part of the Billion Views Club.

Sexyy Red has teamed with Ed Hardy for some new looks that fans can now get themselves. "ITS HURR YAL!! My Collection With Ed Hardy is now live!" she wrote in the caption to her Instagram post. "Yal go get da Sexyy Collection Link In My Bio!!! @edhardyforever [two kissing lips emojis] hair from @kendrasboutique."

Pharrell's featured on the song "Beautiful" with Snoop Dogg, but when he listens to the song, he doesn't hear himself, he hears a special Disney character. "Girls heard me singing that. I heard Mickey Mouse," he said in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning. "I swear to you, when you just get a moment and you just listen, you'll never be able to unhear it again."

