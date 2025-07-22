ICYMI: Metro Boomin, Drake, JID and more

Metro Boomin was supposed to drop his new album Tuesday, but he's decided to postpone the release date. Taking to X Monday night, he wrote, "PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE FUTURISTIC SUMMA NEXT WEEK." The exact date is not yet known.

Drake still isn't too fond of his rival Kendrick Lamar. In response to a "F*** Kendrick" chant at his recent show in Birmingham, he said, "I can't say that I don't agree."

Photos of A$AP Rocky in a wheelchair and getting help into a custom yellow Hummer in West Hollywood were shared by TMZ, drawing concern for the rapper. The outlet later reported he's doing just fine and had just undergone dental surgery.

Druski has revealed some of the musical stars on the lineup for his second annual Coulda Fest Tour, which features BigXthaplug, Young M.A and Soulja Boy for the whole trek. Snoop Dogg will appear in a few cities, while Lil Yachty will plays shows in LA and San Francisco. Presale tickets for the event, which begins in September, go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. ET using the code COULDA. The general sale begins July 25 on the 4Lifers website.

JID will be heading on a mini dollar and a dream tour to promote his upcoming album, God Does Like Ugly. He shared a clip of Daniel J. Watts, who plays a pastor on The Chi, preaching about the hardships people face and reassuring them that God loves them even in imperfect situations. JID reveals he'll be going to London, Chicago, LA, New York and Atlanta. "Venue announcements are day of show. Tickets are all $1. First come first serve," he captioned his post. "No advance reserving online, no bot s***, something for the real fans. Will be playing some new, some old."

