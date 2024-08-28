ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion hints at new relationship, and more

Did Megan Thee Stallion just confirm her relationship with NBA star Torrey Craig? She posted – and then deleted – a couples challenge video with the Chicago Bulls player where the two answer relationship questions about each other, including "Who's the better kisser?" and "Who said I love you first?" Craig pointed to Meg on the former question, while Meg pointed to Craig for the latter. Megan previously dated Pardison Fontaine.



Travis Scott released the music video for "Drugs You Should Try It" following the 10-year anniversary rerelease of his 2014 album, Days Before Rodeo. The visual features imagery of Travis floating through the air and reaching for the moon, submerging himself in a bathtub and more.

As part of his 100 Gigs drop, Drake has apparently teased an unreleased collab with his now-rival, Kendrick Lamar. In an undated video clip, Drake is seen listening to a beat in the studio with producer Noah "40" Shebib. "For him, where he's at, I know he's gonna murder this," Drake says, to which 40 replies, "When you told me Kendrick, it just made so much sense." Any type of collab seems unlikely now, since the two rappers have had beef for years and earlier this year engaged in a very public rap battle.

