ICYMI: Mariah the Scientist, Max B, and Sexyy Red and Drake

Mariah the Scientist and Ken Carson are among those starring in the holiday campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. Ken rocks a sweatsuit designed with snowflakes and a teddy bear on the front, matching Kim's daughter North West. Mariah is seen lounging on an armchair wearing some plaid shorts from the brand and a red top that says, "Read me." The SKIMS holiday merch will drop Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

Max B is back to the music following his release from prison. He recently performed for a large crowd at Bronx restaurant Salsa Con Fuego, including "I Gotta Habit" and "Sexy Love." He also has back-to-back shows scheduled for January at the Brooklyn Paramount. "The second show officially sold out in less than 10 hours!" he wrote on X. "Back-to-back legendary nights with over 6000 tickets sold. The Return of the Wave Homecoming Show January 17th + 18th see you soon OWWW."

It appears Drake and Sexyy Red have teamed up for a game of tennis. Drake shared photos of them posing together in their tennis outfits holding rackets. "I said tennis lesson she said where's the bracelet or the necklace," Drake captioned the Instagram post. Sexyy responded in the comments, "My baby zeddy." Alongside a photo of Drake on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Rich bd."

