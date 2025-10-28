ICYMI: Leon Thomas, Cardi B and Ludacris

Leon Thomas' 2024 hit "Mutt" has made its way into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 38 weeks after its release, landing at #10. It's the third-longest trip to the top 10 in the chart's history and Leon's first top-10 song as a solo artist. "This would not have been possible without my PHOLKS, so thank you to every single one of you who has made this possible and let this be a sign to keep on working and chase your dreams!" Leon wrote on Instagram. His new EP, Pholks, is out now.

Cardi B is temporarily pausing her promo run, and she hopes her team enjoys the break. "To my glam team, to my label, to my internal team — all that s*** — y'all better have y'all f****** fun because I'm going back to f****** work, harder than ever," she said on a recent Instagram Live. "To my fans, I know y'all [are] a little bored right now. It's like, 'Damn, b****, you haven't been giving us content. You haven't been doing this, you haven't been doing that,'" she continued. "Have patience 'cause mother is a little handicapped, but I'm coming [back] hard."

Ludacris surprised fans at the One MusicFest in Atlanta with a set celebrating his 25th anniversary. He was joined by Jermaine Dupri, Jadakiss, Jeezy, Chingy, Usher, Bobby Valentino, Tyler, The Creator and Fergie. Luda was then surprised his inspiration, LL COOL J — a moment he reflected on after the show. "I don't even know if I have words for that — I feel like a little kid, man," he said, according to Vibe. Of his performance, he said it was favorite to date. "It's going to take me a week to process, bro," he said.

