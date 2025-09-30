ICYMI: Latto, Public Enemy and more

Latto has seemingly confirmed she's dating 21 Savage after years of speculation that they're a couple. After doing a fit check for TMZ Monday, she told them she was headed "to go have this dinner with my husband" in New York City. The statement prompted the photographer to ask, "Wait, so are you tired of people asking about you-know-who?" When she clarified that she was talking about 21, Latto responded, "No. My man, my man, my man, my man."

Rapper K Camp recently wrapped his Kiss 6 Tour in Atlanta, where he was honored with his own day. "Sep 28th is officially KCAMP DAY in the city!" he wrote on socials. "I got my own proclamation in the city of Atlanta! Yall came out & showed MAJOR love & im forever grateful."

Public Enemy made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform "Don't Believe the Hype," "The Hits Just Keep on Comin'" and "Fight the Power." They also showed their support for the late-night talk show host after his show was preempted over his comments regarding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. "Hey yo Jimmy Kimmel, we are Public Enemy and I just want you to know that Public Enemy always got ya back," Flavor Flav said.

