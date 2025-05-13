ICYMI: Latto, Lil Yachty and Kendrick Lamar + SZA

"Somebody" is Latto's upcoming single, set to arrive on Friday. The rapper announced the news Monday, sharing the release date and cover art on her Instagram. The cover is designed like a postcard with the tropical lands and waters of Jamaica surrounding Latto. "Greetings from Jamaica," she captioned another post, soundtracked by a slowed-down clip in which she previously previewed the song. "I'm on a beach, my hair blowing in the wind. I'm sippin' a piña colada in a G-string bikini," she says in the snippet.

Lil Yachty shared some new music with fans on his tHE CONCRETE LeaK sYstem page on SoundCloud. There are a total of 11 songs from between 2022 to 2025.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther" is still #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking its 12th consecutive week atop the chart. The song has the most weeks leading the chart among duets by co-billed lead solo men and women and is the longest-leading R&B/hip-hop song to dominate the Hot 100 in this decade. The song is also #1 on Radio Songs for a sixth week, and on both the multimetric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a 20th week.

