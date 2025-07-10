ICYMI: Kodak Black, Kid Cudi, Big Sean and more

Kodak Black received the key to the city of Pompano Beach, Florida, on Tuesday for his contributions to the community. "This recognition is not about celebrity," Mayor Rex Hardin said, according to Miami New Times. "It's about heart. Kodak Black has consistently and quietly extended a hand to lift up others in our community, and today we want to shine a light on those efforts and say thank you from the entire city."

During an interview with Ebro and Apple Music, Clipse said they believe Tyler, The Creator is their biggest fan. "Tyler is the #1 Clipster," Pusha T said. "He can tell me things about albums and the time periods and any and everything, from production to raps, when it comes to Clipse albums." The new Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out arrives on Friday.

Kid Cudi prepares to jump into the clouds in the cover art for his upcoming album, Free. "I wanted something that really expressed freedom, so the concept of me leaping into the clouds made so much sense," he said of the artwork, which was inspired by The Truman Show. "I cant WAIT for u guys to hear this album and really see the album art brought to life. You're in for a beautiful ride. Promise." Free is set to arrive on Aug. 22.

Big Sean shut down fitness influencer Blake Sanberg's claim that his abs, as seen in the promo video for his Complex Shop collection, were the result of steroids or ab etching. "Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol," he wrote. "I got love for the fake [ab] community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me." He adds, "I only have to say something cause this s*** is getting way outta hand."

