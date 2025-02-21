ICYMI: Kodak Black, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon and more

Kodak Black was at the White House Thursday, where he attended a reception held in honor of Black History Month. "Kodak in the People's House," the official White House X account wrote alongside a photo of the rapper, which he later shared to his Instagram Story. Boosie Badazz was in attendance as well and shared photos on his IG account. A White House official told The Associated Press Rod Wave was also invited.

Leon Thomas now has his own episode of NPR's Tiny Desk, featuring performances of songs "VIBES DON'T LIE," "YES IT IS," "MUTT," "Breaking Point" and "Treasure in the Hills." "This has to be the most lit office of all time. I'm f****** with y'all," he said at one point. The performance can be found on YouTube.

Tory Lanez says fellow Canadians Drake, PartyNextDoor and The Weeknd have motivated him to make a new album. "PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025," Lanez said in a phone call shared to his Instagram. "The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out." He hopes to complete and drop the album in the next two to three weeks. Tory is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Clarks has tapped Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon to help celebrate its 200 years of existence. They're featured in a documentary chronicling the brand's rise in fashion, which included a dominance in reggae and hip-hop culture. Yasiin Bey helps with narration.

