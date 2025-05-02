ICYMI: Kid Cudi, T-Pain + Wyclef Jean and more

Kid Cudi once teased his retirement from the rap game, but that time is not yet here. He announced that he has a new single called "Neverland" on the way and shared a countdown for its scheduled release date of May 9. Alongside a video featuring various clips of amusement park rides, he wrote on social platform X, "Pre save NEVERLAND, my first single from my new album, NOW!"

T-Pain and Wyclef Jean will attend the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race, taking place May 17 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, according to Billboard. They will perform on a stage visible to those in the grandstand. Wyclef will take the stage with a medley of songs for the national NBC broadcast. T-Pain's performance will take place after the final race of the Preakness 150.

Kendrick Lamar and former TDE mates Doechii and ScHoolboy Q have been tapped to perform at the 2025 Spilt Milk festival in Australia. D4vd will also take the stage. The festival kicks off Dec. 6 at Ballarat/Wadawurrung and visits Perth/Whadjuk and Canberra/Ngunnawal before wrapping in Gold Coast/Kombumerri on Dec. 14. Access to presale tickets will be available May 8 to fans who have signed up.

