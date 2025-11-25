ICYMI: Kendrick Lamar's comedy film, Max B's new song and more

Whitney Springs, Kendrick Lamar's comedy film with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has been pushed back indefinitely, Variety reports. It's been bumped off Paramount's schedule for March 20 releases as finishing touches are put on the film. "It's true – we're moving (again). We're working hard at finishing the movie," Lamar's PGLang company told Variety in a joint statement released with Stone and Parker's production banner, Park County. This marks the second time Whitney Springs has been postponed; the first time saw the release date pushed back from July 4, 2025, to March 20, 2026.

Diddy's son King Combs seems to be teasing his father's upcoming return from prison. He told TMZ, "We gon play the 'Diddy Free' joint whole Christmas, whole Thanksgiving." He added, "He coming home, though. Watch out, he might come home before then." When asked if President Donald Trump was helping to commute Diddy's sentence, King said, "You never know. Stay tuned, he gon' be home soon." Diddy is sentenced to 50 months in prison and time served for his conviction on two prostitution-related offenses.

Max B has released a new song less than a month after his prison release. "No More Tricks" will appear on his newly announced album, Public Domain 7: The First Purge (Patient Zero), his first in four years. Public Domain 7 is set to arrive on Friday.

Lil Uzi Vert has dropped music videos for "Chanel Boy" and "Relevant." The "Chanel Boy" visual finds Uzi dancing in front of a private jet, in the studio and more in various Chanel outfits, while "Relevant" sees the rapper in front of a white screen flaunting designer looks, including Balenciaga boots and Miu Miu sunglasses. The songs mark Uzi's new chapter as an independent artist.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.