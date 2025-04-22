ICYMI: Kendrick Lamar + SZA, Chris Brown + Sexyy Red and more

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's reign on the Billboard Hot 100 continues, as "Luther" tops the chart for a ninth consecutive week. It garnered 67.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, 25 million official streams and 2,000 digital sales from April 11 to April 17, the week after the official music video released. "Luther" is now the rap song with the second-longest run as a chart-topper, coming behind Roddy Ricch's "The Box," which held the #1 spot for 11 weeks in 2020. It's back atop the Streaming Songs chart for a seventh week, remains in the #1 spot on Radio Songs and is in the top 20 on Digital Song Sales.

After performing at the Tycoon Festival, headliner Chris Brown had a photoshoot with Sexyy Red, akin to the ones he has with fans during his meet and greets. In a post shared to Chris' Instagram, Sexyy's seen on her hands and knees as he sits on her back. A clip of them posing back to back, before going into a prom pose, was shared to Sexyy's social platform X account, along with the caption, "This how dem meet and greets be like."

Michelle Williams from Destiny's Child finally met Michelle Williams the actress. Taking to Instagram, the singer thanked fans for attending her Broadway show, Death Becomes Her. She then held up photos of the other Michelle, before revealing the actress was sitting behind her. "Who should I make it out to?" Michelle the actress joked, prompting laughter from both stars.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.