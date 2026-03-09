ICYMI: Kehlani, A$AP Rocky and Jeremih

Kehlani has been tapped to headline the Super Saturday Concert at the 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four. The free concert takes place April 4 in Hance Park, Arizona, in celebration of March Madness and the Women's Final Four tournament. "Headlining the Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T during the Women's Final Four is such an honor," Kehlani said in a statement, according to Billboard. "The dedication and spirit surrounding this weekend are incredible, and I'm looking forward to celebrating alongside the athletes and fans through music."

It seems the deluxe edition of ASAP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb will soon be on its way. The account for his AWGE creative collective wrote on X, "EVERYONE DONE DROPPING NOW?" A subsequent post added, "ROLLOUT #2 LOADING."

If you're wondering why Jeremih is no longer on the Boys 4 Life tour with B2K and Bow Wow, it's because he's dealing with some health issues. "Due to a serious medical condition, Jeremih will be unable to participate in the upcoming B2K tour scheduled to begin in March. He has been dealing with a health issue, and his condition continues to be closely monitored by his doctor," a post on his Instagram reads. B5 has been added to the tour.

Bobby Brown says New Edition's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination "feels incredible." "Just knowing that our prayers are being answered and everything is going in the direction that we had hoped for, and we wished upon, and we worked hard for … it's a great thing," he tells The Boston Globe.

