ICYMI: Jay Electronica, Travis Scott and more

In addition to rereleasing Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn) on streaming services and surprising fans with the new album A Written Testimony: Leaflets, Jay Electronica gifted fans with two more projects. He released A Written Testimony: Power at the Rate of My Dreams and the new album A Written Testimony: Mars, The Inhabited Planet. This marks four releases in three days.

Asian Doll is a girl mom. She announced the news on X alongside a photo of her baby, Mi'Lani. "Seven pounds, 13 ounces," she captioned the photo of Mi'Lani. She later shared a video of Mi'Lani sitting in her lap, writing in the caption, "Forever Be Mine."

2025 Coachella performer Sexyy Red released "Is You Coo" alongside a music video, which sees her showing the camera her toes, driving around, having fun outside a Waffle House and making an appearance at NBA YoungBoy's LA stop.

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's "FE!N" is featured in the trailer for Call of Duty Black Ops 7. It plays in the background as characters engage in combat. The game drops Nov. 14.

