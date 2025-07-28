ICYMI: Drake postpones Manchester concert, Ice Cube's 'War of the Worlds' reboot and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Drake's Monday show in Manchester, England, has been canceled. The Co-Op Live Arena, where he was set to perform, announced the news Sunday on its website. "Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow's performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled," the venue explained. "The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it's set to be an unforgettable night." All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

The trailer for the War of the Worlds reboot starring Ice Cube has dropped. Cube takes on the role of Will Radford, a top cyber-security analyst for Homeland Security who uses mass surveillance to track possible threats to national security and one day begins to question whether the government is keeping secrets from him. War of the Worlds: Revival debuts July 30 on Prime Video.

Metro Boomin is slowly unveiling the track list to his A Futuristic Summa project. He's revealed 15 of the 21 features, including Travis Porter, Quavo, Young Dro, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Future, T.I. and Waka Flocka Flame. A Futuristic Summa was supposed to arrive on July 22, but the release date was pushed back.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

