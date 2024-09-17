ICYMI: Doechii announces tour, Tyler, The Creator's feature film debut and more

Alligator bites never heal and Doechii plans to show that off to fans on tour. She'll start off in Atlanta at The Loft on Oct. 11 and make her way to New York City, West Hollywood, Chicago and five other U.S. cities before hitting international stops like Berlin, Paris and London. Tickets for the tour, which supports her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape, go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time, with an artist presale starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time.

Tyler, The Creator is getting into acting. He's set to act in Marty Supreme from director Josh Safdie, joining Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow in the cast. Plot details have not yet been disclosed, but the movie will be his feature film debut.

Speculation about who in the NFL chose Kendrick Lamar as the 2025 Super Bowl headliner has ended, as the event's halftime producer Jesse Collins revealed it was Jay-Z. "Since we've been on board with that show, he's made it every year, and it's been amazing," Collins told Variety of Hov's decision. "He's always picked right!"

Speaking of the outcry that Lil Wayne wasn't chosen, he said, "We love Wayne. There's always Vegas odds on who's going to get to perform it. But I think we're going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody's going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show."

