ICYMI: Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and more

Doechii recently shared a TikTok video of the unboxing of her Grammy for best rap album for Alligator Bites Never Heal. "Oh my God, it's so pretty! Oh my God, look at it. That's so amazing," she said. "This is actually real 'cause I was pissed when they took it from me at the Grammys. I wanted to snatch it back."

“Wow, what an accomplishment,” Doechii added. “I want to cry, but I’m not going to. This is amazing.” She is the third woman to ever win the award.

Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour with SZA stopped in Toronto for the first time since his beef with Drake, and it seems he was well received by the crowd. After performing the song "Not Like Us" at the Rogers Centre, the audience cheered and demanded he run it back.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir, are officially 8 years old. In honor of their birthday, Bey took a moment onstage during her Cowboy Carter show in London to celebrate them. "Everybody say, 'Happy Birthday, Rumi,'" she said, before asking the crowd to do the same for Sir. "Say, 'Happy Birthday, Sir!' Mommy loves you."

Baby Tate is becoming mama Tate, she revealed on Instagram alongside ultrasound images. A fan commented that there's "another pregnancy without a ring," prompting Tate to respond, "I cried when I found out I was pregnant, not because I didn't want to have a baby, but because I was sad that I wasn't married yet." She added, "God's plan is bigger than mine, and if my baby wants to be at my wedding, I'mma just let my baby be at my wedding!"

She wrote in another post, "I'm so happy, and so blessed, and have grown so much!...I can't wait to meet my little tot."

