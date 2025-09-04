ICYMI: Denzel Washington, Ice Spice & Latto and more

After working with A$AP Rocky on Highest 2 Lowest, Denzel Washington says he understands what Rihanna likes about him. While a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Denzel said, "You know what, I get it, Rihanna. He's a very intelligent young man, he's very nice, he's handsome, he's a good guy. I get it. He's a good dude. He's smart — a very bright man."

Asked to name his favorite rapper, Denzel responded, "Nas is one of my favorites ever, because I talk a lot, he's a wordsmith."

After much speculation that they have beef, Ice Spice and Latto have paired up for a new song called "Gyatt." The music video is set to drop on Friday at 12 a.m. ET.

Erykah Badu appeared on Drink Champs, where she was asked to choose the better rapper between Black Thought and André 3000, the father of her son Seven Sirus Benjamin. "Now you're messing with my child support," Badu joked. "Black Thought, you know I got love, but I think I may be one of Andre 3000's biggest fans outside of being family. Super inspiring."

She continued, "Of course, I'm gonna have to say I say Andre. I follow him a little bit tighter than I do Tariq (Black Thought)," she continued. "I lean more toward the creative side of art and I am inspired so much by that."

Cardi B took viral memes from her latest court case and incorporated them into the rollout for her album, Am I the Drama? Photos of her expressions while testifying in the assault trial are now featured as alternate cover art for the project. Fans can preorder the courtroom variants on her official webstore. Am I the Drama? arrives on Sept. 19.

