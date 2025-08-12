ICYMI: Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Drake and more

Cardi B has a new single coming out soon. Alongside a photo of her sporting pink hair, a white fur coat and posing in front of a white Rolls-Royce, she wrote on Instagram, "Just a lil taste of the drama. IMAGINARY PLAYERS THIS FRIDAY." "Imaginary Players" is the follow-up to her lead single, "Outside"; both will be featured on Cardi's upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, set to drop on Sept. 19.

Brent Faiyaz and Doechii have teamed up on a song. Brent shared a screenshot of an audio file titled "movie star. (feat Doechii)." This follows a post back in March, when he and Doechii posed for a picture in the studio. Brent's new album, ICON, arrives on his birthday, Sept. 19.

Lil Wayne was supposed to perform in Toronto Monday night as part of his Tha Carter VI Tour, but the show was postponed. Budweiser Stage shared the news, noting Wayne came down with an "unforeseen illness." "As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one," the venue posted on Instagram. "Please stay tuned for the new date coming soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced."

In a post shared to Instagram, Drake says he's "coming to a city near you." The post begins with the view of an empty venue, which is later filled with people who've come to watch him perform. Clips from the show are also interspersed in the video. It's not clear whether Drake is promoting his current $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK tour or something new to support his upcoming album, Iceman.

