ICYMI: Cardi B, André 3000 + Tyler, The Creator and more

Cardi B has shared thoughts, advice and random facts about various topics over the years, and Tamar Braxton thinks it should all be taught as a college-level course. In a recent Instagram Story, she suggested Cardi have a course at the prestigious Harvard University. "I've learned so much from @iamcardib from a far [sic]. ... She's so smart ... actually most female Libra females are," she wrote.

André 3000 praised Tyler, The Creator Saturday when presenting him with the Innovator of the Decade Award at Variety's Hitmakers event. "If you can inspire others to want to purely make something, you have done a great deed," he said of Tyler, noting that "you can see his excitement, momentum and passion" when collaborating with him. "It's infectious. He cares about what he's doing and innovating himself." Tyler then thanked Variety for the recognition. "It does feel good to hear the last 15 years you've been doing super-duper, awesome s***," he said. "I'm so grateful y'all have noticed things I've done."

Busta Rhymes took issue with a content creator who jokingly referred to him as Tracy Morgan. A video from TMZ shows him stopping to take a photo with an unidentified man while in Miami for Art Basel. "Wait, wait, wait. What'd you just say?" Busta asked when he called him Tracy. "Put your camera down. ... I'm taking a picture to show love, and you're trying to be funny. ... You don't play with a grown man, little boy. That's how people get f***** up."

