ICYMI: Bow Wow, GloRilla, Joey Bada$$ and more

With a career spanning over two decades, Bow Wow has passed on quite a few beats in his day. While on the Club 520 podcast, he revealed he passed on the beat for "Lotus Flower Bomb" by Wale featuring Miguel; was mistakenly sent the beat Polow da Don made for Lil Wayne and Rick Ross' song "John"; and had been working with Meek Mill on the beat that eventually became "Stay Schemin" by Ross, Drake and French Montana. "It's just crazy how these beats get submitted to artists and we all get them. But it's dope for me to be able to tell these stories," he said.

It appears GloRilla may have gone under the knife. She recently shared two mirror selfies on social platform X, which were met with comments from fans speculating that she had a nose job. Glo then seemingly responded to the chatter, tweeting, "& DID" with a wink emoji.

Joey Bada$$ has been making headlines since he took digs at Kendrick Lamar on "The Ruler's Back." A few West Coast rappers have since launced their own exchanges with Joey, who apparently has a new project on the way. "The goal is to get the album out before Aug. 30," he revealed during a recent episode of Uproxx's "Sound Check" series.

Sexyy Red is sending love to her native St. Louis after tornadoes killed several people and caused damage throughout the city. "St. Louis, my heart is with you," she wrote on Instagram. "Idc what nobody say this the city that made me who I am so this is personal!! I have major plans to help us out I got us period just be patient and please stay strong. Let me know what y'all need so I can help out for now."

