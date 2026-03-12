ICYMI: Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Papoose and more

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground media company has joined Broadway's revival of Proof starring Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle, who will be making their Broadway debuts. The Obamas will co-produce with Mike Posner and director Thomas Kail. "To bring this landmark play back to Broadway with Ayo, Don, Tommy, and Mike at the helm is an extraordinary privilege, and we couldn't be more proud to be part of this production," the Obamas said in a statement. "Proof is exactly the kind of story Higher Ground was built to champion. A play that asks profound questions about brilliance, doubt, and what we inherit from the people we love most."

Rome Flynn, Algee Smith, Desi Banks and Siv Ngesi will play college friends on a boys trip in the upcoming action-comedy Boyz Trip. The trip "quickly spirals into international chaos, forcing them to rely on old bonds, questionable skills, and pure luck just to make it out alive," the movie's synopsis reads, according to Deadline. Production for Boyz Trip has already begun in Cape Town, South Africa.

Papoose targets 50 Cent in a diss track titled "Agent Provocateur." "He was a crab in the barrel until Eminem picked him/ Made himself famous by claiming he was a victim/ His claim to fame was 'I got shot 9 times'/ But the truth is he only got shot 5 times,” he raps on the song. It marks his second 50 Cent diss track, following “Many Men.” The two have been engaged in a back and forth since 50 poked fun at Papoose's girlfriend, Claressa Shields, and their relationship on social media.

