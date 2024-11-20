ICYMI: André 3000, Kodak Black and Tyler, The Creator

André 3000 has more solo music on the way. Speaking to Amazon Music, he shared that his plans for 2025 include "new music for sure." "I don't wanna pinpoint what it is, but I just want to express more," André said, avoiding further discussion about details of the project and its release date. "Put it like that."

Kodak Black's behavior has concerned fans since he appeared on Kai Cenat's livestream early in November, but in a recent Instagram Live, he confirms it's because he's "never sober." "For what? For what? Look at this money. Look at all this cash," he said. "Sober for what? I'm too young to die sober." This admission comes after podcaster Wallo and Gillie Da Kid attempted to spread words of encouragement his way.

The marching band at Jackson State University played a live version of Tyler, The Creator's "Sticky" featuring GloRilla and Lil Wayne over the weekend. Reacting to the performance, Tyler wrote on social platform X, "THIS IS WHY I MADE STICKY!!!!!! THIS IS WHY I ARRANGED IT THAT WAY. THIS BEAUTIFUL MY HEART IS FILLED." Sexyy Red also shared her thoughts, writing, "This so raw."

