ICYMI: The Alchemist and Hit-Boy, Rock Hall induction ceremony lineup and more

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has a star-studded lineup booked for its induction ceremony in November, which will include performances by Doja Cat and Missy Elliott. The institution also noted Questlove, Maxwell, Killer Mike and J.l.D will be in attendance. The ceremony takes place Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Two producers are coming together to release a joint album. The Alchemist and Hit-Boy announced Goldfish will drop on Oct. 24, alongside an accompanying short film of the same name. The film, as per HipHopDX, is about "a squad of hit men disguised as carpet cleaners attempting to leave a life of crime in a chaotic flurry of events." Danny Trejo and Simon Rex are among those making an appearance. An early screening and listening session took place at the Roxy Theater in New York Wednesday night.

AI-generated videos featuring late celebrities interacting with each other in real time are circulating online. In one video, 2Pac races Kobe Bryant; in another, he asks Kobe and Elvis to say "Habana" as they take a selfie. "Habana" is likely referencing Havana, Cuba, where some conspiracy theorists believe 2Pac is currently hiding out. Other deceased individuals seen in the viral clips are Michael Jackson, Fidel Castro, Bruce Lee and The Notorious B.I.G.

