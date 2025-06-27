ICYMI: 50 Cent, Drake & T-Pain and Kid Cudi

50 Cent has joined the cast of Street Fighter, a feature adaptation of the Capcom video game. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he'll take on the role of Balrog, a disgraced boxer working as the villain's bodyguard. He's said to be performing his own stunts and is currently in training. "No Days off, Let's work all roads lead to Shreveport. Boom," he wrote on Instagram of his new gig.

Drake has reacted to T-Pain criticizing him for not exiting the music industry. On the Crash Dummies podcast, Pain said he was inspired when Drake said he wanted to be bow out of the industry instead of getting nixed, but learned "he hasn't followed his own words." In response, Drake wrote on Instagram, "This guy always had resentment for me. You can hear it every time he speaks on my name."

Kid Cudi says his animated project, Entergalactic, didn't continue because of its streams. Responding to a fan, he explained on social platform X, "I asked them multiple times about doing another season and they told me no becuz they say it didn't stream the way they expected." He continued, "Critically acclaimed, and a Emmy win, and still no interest. Very sad and it breaks my heart. I felt like the audience would've grown and more people woulda caught on, but they weren't into it."

