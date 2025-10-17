ICMYI: Jay-Z, Danity Kane, Nas and more

Jay-Z recently met with Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. Al Nahyan wrote on X that they "discussed the future of the entertainment sector and the technological transformations driven by artificial intelligence in this vital field, as well as the importance of achieving a balance between innovation, data protection, and creators' rights."

Three of five members of Danity Kane will be going on tour, the group announced Wednesday, sharing a list of cities on the schedule. It's unclear which three members will be headed on The Untold Chapter Tour, described as a "reckoning," a "reunion" and a "revelation." Tickets go on sale Friday.



D'Angelo's daughter, Imani Archer, penned a tribute to her dad, who she described as her "biggest hype man," "protector" and "biggest musical inspiration." "No one will EVER measure up to how brave and strong you are...I love you so much Daddy. I wish I had more time to spend with you," she wrote. "This is breaking my heart into a million pieces....I will forever honor you and carry on your legacy Dad." The full tribute is on Instagram.

Nas thinks it "would be great" to work with Kendrick Lamar, but "it just has to be smooth [in] the way it connects," he tells Complex. "Anything I do with anybody, especially someone like him, I just want to take my time with, so we'll see." Looking into the camera, he then told Lamar, "[If] you'd be so kind to do a song with your brother."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.