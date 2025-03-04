Ice Cube launches contest giving fans an opportunity to feature on 'It's My Ego' remix

Lench Mob Records/Hitmaker/Monster Energy
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ice Cube is giving fans an opportunity to join him and Scarface on their song "It's My Ego." He's launched the It's My Ego 3Mix Fan Appreciation Contest, which invites fans to submit a verse for the revamped version of the song via itsmyego3mix.com.

The deadline to turn in your verses is March 24. The winner will appear on the remix of "It's My Ego."

"Hip-hop has always been about giving a voice to the people, and this contest is a chance for a fan to step up, share their story, and be part of something iconic," Ice Cube said in a statement.

"This project is all about honoring Ice Cube's day-one fans while making space for new talent. With 'It's My Ego 3Mix,' featuring Mr. Scarface and a new verse from The West Coast Don himself, Cube is bridging generations with the same passion and authenticity that define his legacy," adds music executive Tony Draper.

