How much it costs to park at Southwest Florida International Airport

Way compiled statistics on parking at Southwest Florida International Airport.

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Southwest Florida International Airport.

On-site parking options at Southwest Florida International Airport range in price from $11 to $24. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at Southwest Florida International Airport

#1. Long-term Parking Lot: $11

#2. Short-term Parking Garage: $24

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70