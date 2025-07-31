How much house $1 million buys you in Tampa

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Tampa, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tampa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3906 Floyd Rd, Tampa

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,787

- Price per square foot: $264

- See 3906 Floyd Rd, Tampa on Redfin.com

19 Sandpiper Rd, Tampa

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,528

- Price per square foot: $283

- See 19 Sandpiper Rd, Tampa on Redfin.com

12113 Marblehead Dr, Tampa

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,242

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 12113 Marblehead Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com

1229 S Roxmere Rd, Tampa

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,436

- Price per square foot: $410

- See 1229 S Roxmere Rd, Tampa on Redfin.com

8020 Sharon Dr, Tampa

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,385

- Price per square foot: $419

- See 8020 Sharon Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com

211 S Obrien St, Tampa

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,260

- Price per square foot: $442

- See 211 S Obrien St, Tampa on Redfin.com

3606 River Grove Dr, Tampa

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,667

- Price per square foot: $599

- See 3606 River Grove Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com

100 Huron Ave, Tampa

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,666

- Price per square foot: $600

- See 100 Huron Ave, Tampa on Redfin.com

777 N Ashley Dr #806, Tampa

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,152

- Price per square foot: $868

- See 777 N Ashley Dr #806, Tampa on Redfin.com

6610 Myrna Dr, Tampa

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 912

- Price per square foot: $1,096

- See 6610 Myrna Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com

10310 Carroll Cove Pl, Tampa

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,233

- Price per square foot: $309

- See 10310 Carroll Cove Pl, Tampa on Redfin.com

4636 W Longfellow Ave, Tampa

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,454

- Price per square foot: $407

- See 4636 W Longfellow Ave, Tampa on Redfin.com

4002 W Watrous Ave, Tampa

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,316

- Price per square foot: $431

- See 4002 W Watrous Ave, Tampa on Redfin.com

1311 S Moody Ave #1, Tampa

- Price: $999,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,337

- Price per square foot: $427

- See 1311 S Moody Ave #1, Tampa on Redfin.com

3107 S Emerson St, Tampa

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,218

- Price per square foot: $450

- See 3107 S Emerson St, Tampa on Redfin.com

5823 Bowen Daniel Dr #905, Tampa

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,150

- Price per square foot: $465

- See 5823 Bowen Daniel Dr #905, Tampa on Redfin.com

2 S Treasure Dr, Tampa

- Price: $999,400

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,984

- Price per square foot: $503

- See 2 S Treasure Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com

12121 Rustic River Way, Tampa

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,009

- Price per square foot: $332

- See 12121 Rustic River Way, Tampa on Redfin.com

11815 Marblehead Dr, Tampa

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,006

- Price per square foot: $332

- See 11815 Marblehead Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com

3112 S Julia Cir, Tampa

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,510

- Price per square foot: $398

- See 3112 S Julia Cir, Tampa on Redfin.com

1208 E Kennedy Blvd #410, Tampa

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,169

- Price per square foot: $460

- See 1208 E Kennedy Blvd #410, Tampa on Redfin.com

222 N Clearview Ave, Tampa

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,690

- Price per square foot: $591

- See 222 N Clearview Ave, Tampa on Redfin.com

2102 W Ivy St, Tampa

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,326

- Price per square foot: $753

- See 2102 W Ivy St, Tampa on Redfin.com

4609 W San Miguel St, Tampa

- Price: $998,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,183

- Price per square foot: $313

- See 4609 W San Miguel St, Tampa on Redfin.com

20101 Fair Hill Way, Tampa

- Price: $997,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,897

- Price per square foot: $256

- See 20101 Fair Hill Way, Tampa on Redfin.com

1101 E Jackson St #1915, Tampa

- Price: $997,274

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 878

- Price per square foot: $1,135

- See 1101 E Jackson St #1915, Tampa on Redfin.com

101 W Warren Ave #1, Tampa

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,667

- Price per square foot: $373

- See 101 W Warren Ave #1, Tampa on Redfin.com

2109 N Jamaica St, Tampa

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,274

- Price per square foot: $437

- See 2109 N Jamaica St, Tampa on Redfin.com

1312 W Azeele St #2, Tampa

- Price: $995,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,605

- Price per square foot: $619

- See 1312 W Azeele St #2, Tampa on Redfin.com

489 W Davis Blvd, Tampa

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,386

- Price per square foot: $717

- See 489 W Davis Blvd, Tampa on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.