Houston rapper Sauce Walka survives shooting in downtown Memphis

Houston rapper Sauce Walka was struck in the thigh during a shooting Saturday in downtown Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of George W. Lee Avenue, where they say one man died and another was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Walka's father later confirmed to KHOU 11 News that his son, born Albert Walker Mondane, was the one who had survived.

"Had it not been for God, my son would've been dead," he told KHOU 11 News. The man who was pronounced dead was identified as Walka's friend Sayso P.

"R.I.P. Sayso P," Walka said in a video shared to social media.

"In the name of my brother. I love Memphis," he said. "I love y'all. I have no hard feelings."

Police believe the shooting was a targeted act of violence.

"We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place. This incident was not a random act of violence. Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other," the Memphis Police Department wrote on Facebook. "We understand the public's concern and reiterate that this was not a random act. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice and will be utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology available to aid in identifying everyone involved."

